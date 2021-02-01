According to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home.

“Attending large gathers including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading Covid-19,” the CDC said on their website.

“The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

The CDC recommended those who decide to attend the game, or a large watch party should not chant or cheer, and instead stomp, clap or use hand-held noisemakers. If you attend viewing party, it should be outdoors where viewers can sit 6 feet apart.

The CDC instead suggests hosting a virtual Super Bowl watch party and wear team branded clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors. Make appetizers or snacks with the people you live with to enjoy while watching the game and share the recipes with your friends and family.

You can also start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching.

