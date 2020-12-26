Sailfish are biting, but beware of high winds and rough waters

It looks like a windy and possibly rough forecast for the weekend. A strong cold front is scheduled to drop our temperatures and increase our winds to 20 knots late Friday and into Saturday and Sunday. The winds are supposed to blow out of the north and then northeast and this is a great sailfish condition.

Target the surface for sailfish, dolphin fish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, and barracudas. Target the bottom for mutton snappers, groupers, amberjacks, vermilion and yelloweye snappers, and cobia -- in depths from 100 feet out to 300 feet of water.

Some of the best action will come over artificial reefs and wrecks. There has been a good kingfish bite that is taking place just outside the outer reef in 100 feet of water.

The kingfish have been biting deeper in the water column so add a little weight to your mainline to get your baits deeper. If you can get live goggle-eye jacks, threadfin herring, horse pilchards, or ballyhoo, then fish them from under a kite or free lined.

If live bait is not an option, then buy some fresh ballyhoo and frozen Spanish sardines and hook them to a one-ounce jig and fish that bait halfway to the bottom for the kingfish. You can take a dead ballyhoo or Spanish sardine and attach it to three 5/0 Mustad short shank hooks. This creates a 3-hook rig and this bait can be fished on the surface for the sailfish, dolphins, tunas, and barracudas.

The nighttime reef fishing continues to be exceptionally good for yellowtail, mangrove and mutton snappers. Check out one of the party boats that specializes in nighttime reef fishing.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Holiday season.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman owns Get Em Sportfishing Charters

Tide Times for this weekend.

#islandertidetimes