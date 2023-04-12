Salad kits recalled due to listeria risk

Vegetable company Fresh Express Incorporated has announced a precautionary recall

of three varieties of salad kits, including a private label salad kit it makes and sells at Publix supermarkets.

The recalled products were produced at the company's Morrow, Georgia facility, the National Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement.

The products were recalled as a precaution due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled kits are Cesar Chopped Kit and Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar, both Fresh Express brand, and Makoto Honey Ginger, Publix brand.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages in pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their healthcare provider.

The recall was initiated when it became known that a random sample test of a single salad kit collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested positive for the pathogen Listeria.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.