Sam now a hurricane; expected to become a the season's fourth major hurricane

Hurricane Sam, the 18th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season, formed overnight, packing 75 mph sustained winds, moving west at 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast a decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west-northwest over the weekend.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Sam was located about 1,470 miles ESE of the northern Leeward Island.

The NHC expects “rapid intensification” into the weekend and Sam is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the islands of the northern Caribbean next week.

So far this season, there have been six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Now that Sam has been named, Teresa, Victor and Wanda are the only names remaining on the 2021 storm name list.

