Sam now a major hurricane with further strengthening expected Sunday

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Sam was a “small but dangerous” major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (BHC), now with 120 mph maximum sustained winds.

Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 hurricane season.

Additional strengthening is expected as it travels over warm 84-degree water out in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the NHC. Wind conditions are also favorable for storm growth and Sam is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane, with winds over 130 mph, by Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Sam was about 1,095 miles ESE of the northern Leeward Islands.

