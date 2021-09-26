As of 11 a.m. Sunday, maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Sam reached 145 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said is expected to weakened in the next couple of days but remain a major hurricane.

Sam is the fourth major hurricane of 2021.

Sam is moving WNW at 8 mph and Sunday morning was located 905 miles ESE of the northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC said this general motion is expected to continue Sunday, then the storm is forecast to take a turn to the northwest by Monday and stay on that course through the middle of the week, which would turn it away from Florida and the Caribbean.

