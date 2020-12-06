The pandemic has made coronavirus-era kids old pros at Zooming with teachers, coaches, grandparents, cousins, friends and neighbors. This holiday season, they can add Santa to their list of Zoom buddies.

You could, of course, use Tio Juan to dress up as the jolly big guy himself and Skype, Facetime or Zoom with the little ones. But if you prefer the Santa who's travel the globe a few million times, many "official" Santas are offering personalized virtual.

With COVID-19 cases surging in Florida and the island, the Santa-Zoom-Boom are helping keep Santas employed during what's traditionally their busiest season.

According to a report on CNN, Zoom Santas are cashing in. Don White and Mary Rogers are logging up to nine hours of video calls daily this year as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"We went from not thinking we'd be busy at all this year to being busier than ever," White told CNN. "We usually see the back of a kid's head when they're on our lap, but now we can look into their eyes and know their interests, pets and who they are. You can see their eyes light up."

What will a Santa Zoom call set parents back? There is a wide range of services. White and Rogers will charge $49 for five minutes private chat through their website to $69 for 10 minutes.

Santa's Club offers five-minute packages personalized for up to three children that range from $50 to $70. They offer packaged that include a "mailed invitation From the North Pole with a magical letter and wristband."

Macy’s Santaland at Home website, takes visitors on an interactive journey at the North Pole that lets kids tour Santa's workshop and snap selfies with Santa. Sam's Club is offering free chat sessions with Santa for paying members.