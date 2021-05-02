Saturday hit and run boat crash near Rickenbacker Marina leaves a 26-year old man dead

On Saturday, a boat struck 26-year-old Alcides Valdez as he was riding a personal watercraft near Rickenbacker Marina. The boat did not stop and fled the scene.

Valdez passed away Saturday at the Ryder Trauma Center.

According to a report by WPLG ABC Channel 10 News, the accident occurred Saturday at approximately 2:19 p.m.

The Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission is asking the public for help locating the driver of the boat, described as a 30-foot white center console boat with 10 to 15 people on board and last seen heading north from the Rickenbacker Causeway.

If you have information on this accident, contact FWC at 1-888-404-3922 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

For the entire WPLG report, click here.