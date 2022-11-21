Save $1200 on Frontier’s new unlimited flight pass… if you purchase by Tuesday

Last week, Frontier Airlines launched an unlimited flight pass program – GoWild! Pass – which offers a year of flights for one flat rate.

The program will have a regular price of $1999 but the airline if offering a special discount price for $799, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

The program offers unlimited flights on travel starting on May 2, 2023, valid for 12 months on more than 300 days per year to, valid on flights throughout the United States, including to Puerto Rico.

GoWild! Pass holders book flights the day before their departure, only paying $0.01 in airfare, plus all applicable taxes, fees, and charges. Pass flights are not eligible to earn miles or status and are available on close to every day of the year.

Blackout dates for 2023 include May 25, 26, and 29 (Memorial Day), July 1 through 5, 8, and 9 (Fourth of July holiday), Nov. 18, 22, and 24 to 27 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 22 to 24, and 26 to 31 (Christmas and New Year’s).

From Terminal C in Miami International Airport, Frontier offers service to 36 destinations, including Hartford, CT, Las Vegas, NV, New York’s La Guardia airport, Orlando, FL, Memphis, TN, Portland, OR and Seattle, Washington. Internationally, from Miami you can fly Frontier to Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nassau, Bahamas, and Punta Cana, DR. Click here for flight availability.

For more information or to purchase the GoWild! Pass, click here.