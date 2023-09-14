Good thing there is not a McDonald’s on the island or residents will be upset about a perk the Chicago chain is in the process of phasing out.

Most give McDonald’s a health pass, even knowing that eating there could not be good for you, but the food is tasty and served fast, and anyway, most people do not eat there all that often making it ok.

Now, the company that gave us the "Super Size Me” phrase and concept is eliminating a “super-size” self help perk customers have enjoyed for years.

And McDonald's is implementing the change so slowly you may not notice it.

According to a report by NBC News report, the fast-food chain is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at all US restaurants by 2032.

Selling drinks helps food chains’ bottom line and it's generally believed that the cup your drink costs much less than what you pay. So when a restaurant offers free refills via self-serve stations, that erodes margins as customers help themselves to multiple drinks.

The company is giving franchisees the option to phase out self-serve drinks and as self-serve soda machines break, or need to be repaired, they will simply be replaced by staff-served options.

NBC News says the company did not specify if factors like financial impact or sanitation, left over from the pandemic, are driving the decision.