As spring slips into summer, our weather furnace will start cranking, the rainy season will be upon us, and an invasion of unwelcome visitors will be unleashed -- mosquitoes.

On Key Biscayne, preventive measures to fend off these voracious biters are supplied through the Public Works Department and Miami Dade County.

The strategy used in this battle involves advanced reconnaissance in the form of traps placed around the island to track the population of the invading force. When the numbers climb too high, the village calls in the heavy artillery -- the county’s Mosquito Control department.

Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s resilience officer, said aerial assaults are no longer a part of the mosquito war plan, but ground forces in the form of fogging trucks are deployed to spray Key Biscayne’s streets at night.

Meanwhile, further to the south along the Florida Keys, a new strategy is being tried -- genetically altered male skeeters who are being released into the wild, where they will pass on a modified gene to females when they mate (insidious, right?!?).

This ensures future offspring do not mature into adult insects, which in turn ensures less likelihood of mosquito-borne diseases, like Zika and Dengue Fever.

It might sound like a science fiction nightmare, but this scientific breakthrough -- a “self limiting” modified gene -- is being deployed in select neighborhoods between mile marker 10 and 93 in the Keys.

In the summer of 2016, 29 people in the Florida Keys were infected with the Zika Virus in a six block area, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Also, there were 71 cases of Dengue Fever in Florida from 2010 and 2020.

To prevent such outbreaks, the UK-based biotechnology company Oxitec partnered with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. The company claims a trial in Brazil, and a 2016 test in the Cayman Islands, were 95% successful -- and did not persist in the environment or cause harm to beneficial insects.

“The first phase of the project is really just releasing mosquitoes from a few single locations. And, what we want to look at there is how far are they flying and how long are they living,” said Dr. Nathan Rose, the Head of Regulatory Affairs for Oxitec. “Then we’ll move on to small neighborhood releases.”

Rose said mosquito-borne diseases are likely to get worse in the future as a result of climate change. Since there is no vaccine or medication for these diseases, the only way to control the spread is by controlling the mosquitoes, he said.

An independent evaluation of the project will be provided by the CDC, University of Florida’s Medical Entomology Laboratory, Monroe County, and local Keys leaders.

What can residents do to help combat mosquitoes?

There are some simple things that individuals can do to help decrease mosquito populations:

- Clear yard debris since insects hide from the sun on the back of leaves and clippings

- Keep your gutters clean since water can get trapped behind clogs.

- Make sure there is no standing water in the yard, even birdbaths

- People can also use spray repellents when outdoors which usually contain DEET, and citronella candles can also help deter mosquitos, but they have to be placed fairly close together to have any significant effect.

For more information about this project please click here.