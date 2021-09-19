Purdue University scientists have created the whitest paint in the world, a paint so white that reflects 98.1% of solar radiation while also emitting infrared heat. The idea was to make a paint that would reflect sunlight away from a building.

The paint is so white that it could eventually reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning.

In a statement published by Purdue University, Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering at the university said, “When we started this project about seven years ago, we had saving energy and fighting climate change in mind.”

Guinness World Records has listed the paint as the whitest ever made.

So why did the scientists create such a paint? Curbing global warming was the driving objective.

In a published paper, researchers proved the paint absorbs less heat from the sun than it emits. Using the paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet could result in a cooling power of 10 kilowatts.

“That’s more powerful than the air conditioners used by most houses,” Ruan said.

One of the features which make this paint ultra-white is a very high concentration of - barium sulfate – a chemical compound called also used in photo paper and cosmetics –

Purdue has filed a patent on the paint and said the university has partnered with a company to make this ultra-white paint available in the market.

