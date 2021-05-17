Scientists discover sharks have their own GPS to travel the world

Versión en español

Sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to travel the world's oceans, scientists discovered.

Experiments in marine laboratories confirmed something researchers have been speculating. The same has been observed in other marine animals such as turtles.

The study published this month in the journal Current Biology also reveals why sharks are known to find their way back to feed, reproduce and give birth, said marine policy specialist Bryan Keller, one of the study's authors.

"We know that sharks can respond to magnetic fields," Keller said. "We did not know that they were detecting them to use them as a navigation aid ... there are sharks that can travel 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) and arrive at the same place."

This topic has intrigued researchers for years.

In search of answers, scientists from Florida State University decided to study the bonnethead shark, a small species of hammerhead shark that lives on both coasts of the United States and returns to the same place every year.

The researchers exposed 20 bonnetheads to magnetic conditions that simulated locations hundreds of miles from where they were captured off Florida. The scientists discovered that the sharks began swimming north when the magnetic signals made them think they were south of where they should be.

That finding is compelling, said Robert Hueter, a scientist emeritus at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, who was not involved in the study.

Keller said the study could help learn more about the management of shark species, which are in decline. A study this year found that the global abundance of ocean sharks and rays fell by more than 70% between 1970 and 2018.

The researchers say that the bonnethead shark's dependence on Earth's magnetic field is likely shared by other shark species, such as whites, that travel enormous distances in the sea. Keller said shovelheads are highly unlikely to evolve with magnetic sensitivity and other traveling sharks do not.

For the entire Current Biology study, click here.