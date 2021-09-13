Monday before Noon, a gas canister used to suppress fires exploded, blowing out drywall in the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood. The explosion sent six people to the hospital.

The injuries of those transported to local hospitals were minor. Twenty additional people refused transport to hospitals and were treated on-scene in the parking lot with minor ailments such as scrapes, bruises or eye irritation, WPLG Channel 10 Local News reported.

According to casino officials, contract workers were servicing the fire suppression system and when it was turned back on, the canister exploded.

The Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood is located at 4150 N. State Road 7, south of the large Hard Rock guitar-shaped hotel and casino.