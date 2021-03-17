A revised legislative bill limiting state scholarship support for college and university students who pursue disfavored majors — likely including the liberal arts — passed the Senate Education Committee, 5-4, on a party line vote Tuesday.
Sen. Dennis Baxley had watered down his proposal (SB 86) following howls of protest by students, parents, and educators. But it still would encourage students to pursue credentials calculated solely to land them jobs, rather than broaden their minds.
The assumption is that means scientific, technical, medical, education, and similar courses of study.
Moreover, the bill would end financial support for Florida’s Bright Futures and other scholarship programs through dedicated Florida Lottery earnings and require the Legislature to decide each year how much money to spend.
Baxley, a Republican representing Sumter and portions of Lake and Marion counties, couched his initiative as a way to adjust to emerging industries.
“We’re not going to just go back and protect, you know, the old way, or the ships that you pull through with the donkeys down the Erie Canal. You move on to the new pattern and new opportunities,” he said.
“We have to guide them toward more productive paths, if we can, so they wind up financially able to have the life that we want them to have,” he said. Especially given that state funds are at issue.
The Bright Futures scholarship rewards the state’s best high school students by subsidizing their higher education at up to 100 percent. The changes would also affect state scholarships for national merit scholars and deny them to students from out of state. Nearly 112,000 students benefited last academic year from Bright Futures.
The bill would require the Board of Governors of the State University system to draw up a list of degree programs less likely to end in a good job, based on various economic metrics. Students would lose scholarship support to the extent they chose those programs.
The original version would have identified favored fields.
The aim, the bill says, is “to assist students and families in making better-informed decisions about educational options and future employment opportunities.”
Tuesday’s vote was the first real test for the bill, which has no counterpart in the House.
The new language envisions a “long slope” in implementing the program, Baxley said, which would take effect in the 2022-23 academic year, and students already drawing scholarships would not have to change their direction.
“It’s a pathway for grandfathering them into this transition, rather than abruptly changing direction,” he said.
The idea is not to pick a student’s classes, but to nudge them toward programs that end in better jobs, Baxley said.
Baxley declined to identify programs that might not merit scholarship support.
“I won’t do that, because that all of a sudden becomes the story, and that isn’t the story,” he replied. “The story is clearing up these pathways” to good jobs.
Some 70 people registered to testify, according to committee chair Kathleen Passidomo.
Sofia Lombardi, student body president at New College, argued that liberal arts degree holders are in high demand in an ever-shifting job market. She added that top students will seek educations elsewhere if the bill passes.
“Focusing on what seems employable today will shut doors to the innovations we need for our tomorrows,” she said.
Other students complained that the bill gives little guidance to students and fails to address real problems like high textbook prices and declining college availability.
Sen. Lori Berman, quoted Ronald Reagan in support of liberal arts training as “the foundation of education.”
“A liberal arts education is not a self-indulgent luxury. Pursuing one does not reflect a disconnect from the practical demands of our economy. It teaches our students critical thinking, communications skills, problem solving, self-expression, innovative research, and life-long learning,” Berman said.
Sen. Perry Thurston, representing Broward, argued that plenty of ex-students pursue career paths well outside their bachelor-degree studies. He, himself, graduated with a finance degree but then went to law school, he said.
“It doesn’t sound American. It sounds a little bit anti-American,” Thurston said of the bill. “It just doesn’t sound right that you’re going to tell students what they can and cannot do.”
This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.