Senior life in the time of COVID stress

We seniors have enough stress in our lives already. We’ve been unable to hug our children and grandchildren for nearly a year. Many of us haven’t even been able to see or be with our families due to travel restrictions and fear of COVID. Nor can we enjoy dining inside restaurants with friends or going to movies, shows, and sporting events in person.

The perpetual need for mask-wearing is another form of stress. Every time I step out of my apartment and press the elevator button, I realize I have forgotten my mask. As I scurry back inside to locate my mask, the elevator comes and goes.

Also stressful, the news is perpetually disturbing. Riots, racial conflicts, political nit-picking to the neglect of urgent issues – our whole country seems to have gone mad.

And to top it all off, we have to deal with the stress of trying to obtain the COVID vaccine. I understand that in Volusia County people camped out overnight in 40 degree temperatures to get the vaccine. Many of my acquaintances have spent hours and even days on the phone and internet to no avail. I too have been unfortunate in my efforts.

On December 27, I made an appointment by telephone with Mt. Sinai for myself and my husband. I wrote down the date and time as the Mt. Sinai agent gave it to me — Friday, January 15 at 7:20 and 7:25 a.m. On that date we arose at 4:30 a.m.za to be at Mt. Sinai in plenty of time. However, after waiting in several lines for about 40 minutes we were told that we were not on the list to receive the vaccine—our appointments were for the 29th. Somebody had made an error scheduling our appointments, and we had to pay for it. Arguments were useless. We could not get the vaccine.

A number of my acquaintances who had made appointments at Mt. Sinai more than a week after I had received appointments well before the 29th and have already been vaccinated . Furthermore, our appointments for the 29th at Mt. Sinai has been canceled due to the shortage of vaccines. Nor does it appear that we will be automatically scheduled by Mt. Sinai when the vaccine arrives. We will have to play the phone/internet game again.

What if our internet goes off (as it frequently does)? What if our phones are not working? What if…what if… If the virus doesn’t kill us, the stress might.

More careful planning on the part of our governing officials could have minimized this stress. Knowing that the vaccine would be coming soon, officials in each county could have made a list of the persons who wanted to receive the vaccine with their respective ages and health conditions. Upon receiving the vaccine, after vaccinating the healthcare workers and people with serious health issues, officials should have given out appointments to people on the list starting with the oldest: 80 and older, 75 and older, 70 and older…etc. in alphabetical order. This way, nobody would have to wait in long lines overnight or waste hours on the computer and telephone. Everyone would receive his appointment when his time came. There would be much less need for stress.