Wow! Finally, we have a new president!

It took a few days, but the count is in. This nail biting election came on top of nine months of the COVI- 19 lockdown, then loosening, and now rising numbers again. How have our seniors fared?

I took an anecdotal poll of clients both on and off the key. I was surprised at the amount of anxiety that seniors felt — especially if they were Biden supporters. The Trump seniors I knew expected the incumbent to win. The Biden supporters felt as though there was so much on the line in this election; they confessed to varying degrees of anxiety and nervousness. I know several seniors who cried when Biden was pronounced the winner. One woman said she swas “so proud of Joe and Kamala.” But the stress is still here.

President Trump has not yet conceded and anxiety still exists as to his next move. Many feel that until Biden takes the oath of office, the election is not over.

How did our Boomers and Greatest Generation vote on the local Key Biscayne races? Most admitted to voting for the incumbents (I’m including former mayor Frank Caplan) — not because they thought they were better than others running. It was more an attitude of voting for “who I know.” No senior I spoke to voted for the $100 million bond.

Most Key Biscayne seniors I spoke with were appalled at the antics in our election. They didn’t like the rancor between the candidates and thought the “bullhorn guy” was a little over the top. The revelations of the WhatsApp chats and the mean-spirited discourse leading to the election were also anxiety producing. The prevailing question: “How did our wonderful, friendly, island get to this?”

So, we have a new president who will be 78 on Inauguration Day. A throwback to the Greatest Generation after 24 years of Boomers and four years of Trump. (Trump is 74.) My pop psychology tells me that we have a Greatest Generation president because we realize the need for experience and wisdom in our leader.

Related

Biden declared 46th President of the United States, legal challenges loom

Biden is a grandad, father of a soldier (Beau), and he experienced loss of both a wife and two children! His first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972. His son Beau, a politician and vet who served in Afghanistan, died of a brain tumor at the age of 48. Biden has 36 years as a Senator and 8 years as a Vice President. He showed us his tremendous energy level in the last weeks of the campaign. The feminist in me is thrilled that we have a ground breaking woman as our Vice President! (PS, we also have good news on the Coronavirus vaccine.). Bring it on, 2021!

By H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com