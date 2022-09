Flushing Meadows, NY was the place to be Friday as Serena Williams played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, perhaps for one last time.

72,039 people made their way to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Friday, setting a single day attendance record

According to a report by the US Open, 42.202 fans attended he day session and 29,837 saw Serena Williams play Ajla Tomljanovic in the night session.