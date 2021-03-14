This spacious 6-bedroom, 6.5 bath home is a spectacular island residence, fantastic for a family life and entertaining friends and neighbors!

The home offers an exquisite split-floor plan with high ceilings and maid’s quarters.

The home features state-of-the-art brick-tiled kitchen with oak wood cabinets, marble countertops, Viking appliances, warming drawer, and a wine cooler -- all of which provide the basis for lively and delicious entertaining.

Living and formal dining areas open to a covered terrace overlooking an amazing pool, blue-tiled pool area, spa and manicured landscaped garden.

Address: 341 Palmwood Ln, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Year built: 2005

Sold for $3,385,000 in February, 2021

Seller was represented by Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty, Key Biscayne office