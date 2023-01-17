Shooting at MLK day event sends 8 people to the hospital

The scheduled "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day" turned anything by fun after a shooting left at least eight attendees shot and one person in critical condition.

Four others were injured in the aftermath of the gunfire, according to a CBS News report at the event, which was held at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Piece, Florida.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said shots were fired after a "disagreement of some sort" and eight people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

