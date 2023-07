A shooting Wednesday evening at an apartment building’s courtyard left five people injured.

Police in Fort Lauderdale responded to a report of shooting in the 2900 block of Northwest 19th Street about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, people were gathered when a second group approached and started shooting.

No arrests had been made late Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

