Should masks still be in place in the upcoming 2021_2022 academic year

Florida schoolchildren are nearing the end of an entire school year under the impacts of COVID-19, and administrators are planning for the next academic year.

But what’s in store for 2021-22 could become a divisive dilemma over whether kids, teachers and staff should continue wearing masks.

Already, school districts and families of schoolchildren are divided: Will masks be necessary or even mandated in the upcoming school year?

With an uncertain outlook of COVID-19 and political connotations surrounding masks, classrooms could become a checkerboard, with some students wearing masks but others showing their faces.

Parents and districts will have to decide if masks are a necessary part of school life.

Florida Education Commissioner weighs in

The debate around masks and their effectiveness has been a reality since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but a recent letter from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran breathed new life into the conversation again.

In a letter sent to district superintendents last week, Corcoran asked that Florida school districts reconsider their mask guidelines if they currently mandate masks in schools.

Corcoran wants districts that currently have a mask mandate to switch to a voluntary mask policy for 2021-22.

Masks “serve no remaining good at this point in our schools,” Corcoran’s letter states.

But the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently recommending that schoolchildren, educators and staff continue to mask up in schools when social distancing is not possible. If social distancing can be done — meaning six feet apart between others — students and staff may consider using masks.

The CDC or Florida’s department of education?

The letter states that “data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus.” That phrase does not provide or reference data to support that claim.

At this time, Corcoran isn’t forcing decisions about masks in school districts, but he hasn’t been shy in the past about stepping over local boards.

In a controversial emergency order last summer, Corcoran forced school districts to reopen schools for the fall, or otherwise risk losing state funding.

The issue led to a lawsuit by the Florida Education Association, which argued that Corcoran was overstepping local boards under the state Constitution. The suit was ultimately dropped.

Corcoran also intervened when school districts were not opening quickly enough, such as the school district in Miami-Dade. He sent a letter to that district strongly suggesting they reopen sooner or risk funding.

So it’s likely that the debate will continue over masks, on or off, in Florida’s schools for the next few months heading into 2021-22.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.