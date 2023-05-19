The Miami Heat are in the middle of an incredible post season run, becoming only the second #8 seed to make it to the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA playoffs.

The New York Knicks made it to the NBA finals in the 1998-1999 season which was shorten to 50 games instead of the 82 regular season games.

But it looks that even though there are four teams still alive in the NBA finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have already been crowned the champions, at least according to a fake NBA memo circulating on the Internet claiming the NBA is fixed.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Heat page, the fake memo was produced by NBA Communications, with LeBron James winning his fifth championship by defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Finals.

In the clinching game, James scores 53 points in the finale.

And the Miami Heat? No Playoff Jimmy Butler heroics as the Heat also loses a Game 7 loss in the conference finals to the Celtics.

There are presently four teams alive in the NBA Conference finals, with the Denver Nuggets holding 2 games to none lead over the Lakers and the Heat having a one game to none lead over the Celtics.

