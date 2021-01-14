Siegfried Fischbacher - of the legendary Siegfried & Roy duo - dies aged 81

Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the legendary duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas.

Fischbacher was 81 years old.

According to a report in Las Vegas Review Journal, quoting Fischbacher’s publicist, Dave Kirvin, said that while funeral services would be private, there are “plans for a public memorial in the future.”

Fischbacher’s death comes just days after reports surfaced that the popular magician was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer and just eight months after his long-time show business partner Roy Horn died of complications from COVID-19. Horn was 75.

