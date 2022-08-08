Olivia Newton-John, the British-Australian pop star who shot to fame when she starred in the classic 1978 film Grease, died Monday in her Ranch in Southern California.

Newton John was 73 years old.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” read a Facebook post by Newton John’s husband John Easterling.

The singer died after long battle with breast cancer.

The Facebook post said he singer was a “symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” continuing on to say “her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The family request privacy during this time and asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

For more from NBC News, click here.