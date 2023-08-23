On Tuesday, US Border Patrol agents found six Cuban migrants who made landfall in a homemade makeshift vessel, constructed with some type of blue tarp material and the words USA USA inscribed on the size.

According to an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said that early Tuesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents & Monroe County Keys Sherriff Department officers responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

The post confirmed that they encountered six Cuban migrants near Summerland Key but does not say what happened to the Cubans after they arrived.