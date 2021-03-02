On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises revealed that six of the popular books will no longer be reprinted going forward. The announcement coincided with the late author and illustrator's birthday.

The six books are: 'And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street', 'If I Ran the Zoo', 'McElligot's Pool', 'On Beyond Zebra!', 'Scrambled Eggs Super!', and 'The Cat's Quizzer'.

The company, which preserves and protects the author's legacy, said the decision was made due to the books “racist and insensitive imagery.”

The Cat in the Hat, one of Seuss' most popular books, has been criticized as well, but it will continue to be published for now.

The announcement came just one day after President Biden broke with presidential tradition and did not mention Dr. Seuss from the annual Read Across America Day proclamation, which is held on the children's author's March 2 birthday.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Geisel, had been the face of the annual Read Across America Day for more than 20 years. He died in 1991 but remains popular, earning an estimated $33 million before taxes in 2020, up from just $9.5 million five years ago, the company said.

Forbes listed Geisel as the No. 2 highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020, behind only the late Michael Jackson.

As for ceasing publication of the six titles, in a statement the company said, “Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles.”