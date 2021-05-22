It has been a tough year and as summer approaches and you are desiring to get away to a secluded experience that lets you recharge and reconnect in just a day or two without leaving the State of Florida, we might have an answer.

These six destinations offer privacy, plenty of relaxation and getting there will not require anything more complicated than packing the car, a full tank of gas to head west… as to southwest Florida.

All these wonderful getaway locations offer plenty of nature to explore, amazing white-sand beaches and you won’t have a problem social distancing,

1. Lovers Key State Park.

Located in Fort Meyers Beach offers a two-mile-long beach, accessible by boardwalk or tram. Lovers Key is popular for shelling, swimming, picnicking and sunbathing.

For more information, click here.

2. Bunche Beach

Located in the Fort Meyers area, Bunche Beach is a completely natural tidal wetlands area located on San Carlos Bay with a sandy beach and ideal for wildlife viewing.

For more information, click here.

3. Buck Key Preserve

Just east of Captiva Island, Buck Key it’s totally devoid of human inhabitants and accessible only by canoe or kayak. The former barrier island is home to a large variety of plant-life and animal-life. Best way to explore Buck Key is by kayaking.

For more information, click here.

4. Cayo Costa State Park.

Accessible only by boat, Cayo Costa is one of the most unique experiences in SW Florida. Once you hope on the ferry from Captiva Island to Cayo Costa State Park, you will be transported to a jaw-dropping nine-mile expanse of pristine white-sand beach.

For more information, click here.

5. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

This 7,600-acre wildlife refuge is home to 51 types of reptiles and amphibians, 32 mammal species, more than 245 species of birds. Paddling, hiking/biking trails, observation towers and a four-mile scenic drive (drive closed Fri.)

For more information, click here.

6. Bailey’s Lighthouse Beach Park

This is a true family beach, with good shelling, a clear view of the Gulf and plenty of large shade trees. You can enjoy a picnic, strolling on the beach, swimming in the ocean, fishing from the pier, sailing or windsurfing.

For more information, click here.