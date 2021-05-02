Small, hidden and full of charm; seven small Florida towns to visit this summer

As you plan your summer getaway, and perhaps if staying away from the hustle and bustle of big cities is in cards, you might consider these old small towns which bring a true Florida feel.

Some, like Cedar Key, Florida’s second oldest town, has a downtown with an artsy ambiance. Others, like Brooksville, an hour north of Tampa, close to the Withlacoochee 46-mile-long Withlacoochee paved bike trail.

The website FloridaRambler.com has identified seven Old Florida towns make which great bases getaways and all offer some incredible and historic places to stay.

The seven towns are:

- Cedar Key

- Sebring & Avon Park

- Brooksville

- Dunnellon

- Punta Gorda

- Fernandina Beach

- Everglades City

For the complete FloridaRambler.com article, click here.