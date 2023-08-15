So much for quiet tropics; after predicting 'above-normal' season, NHC tracking two new disturbances

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated the forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, now predicting "an above-normal level of activity."

NOAA is now calling for 14 to 21 named storms to develop this year, changing their April forecast which called for 13 to 18 named storms.

NOOA says we should expect 6 to 11 of the named storms to become hurricanes, with two to five of those becoming major hurricanes. That increases the prediction for the year to "an above-normal level of activity."

Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said, “The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Niño and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic Sea surface temperatures.”

Rosencrans added “we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season.”

On Tuesday morning, August 15, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, was tracking two systems that are showing potential for development.

Both disturbances are in the eastern Atlantic.

The first wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and according to the NHC, development of this system should be slow – 10 percent over the next 7-days - while it moves westward at about 15 miles per hour.

The second wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is expected to further develop late this week or over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward. The chances of development are 30 percent.

For more, click here.

To review the Village of Key Biscayne and Islander News 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.