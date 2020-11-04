Soggy weekend on the way as South Florida is now in the cone of concern and could be impacted by Tropical Storm Eta

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Eta was located 90 miles west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, moving W at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph.

Eta made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday as a strong hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Eta is expected to weaken as it moves over Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta is then forecasted to emerge over the Caribbean Sea on Thursday night or Friday.

Once it does, forecasters said it could restrengthen into a tropical storm.

All of South Florida is now in the cone or concern for Eta, with the center of the storm to be just south of Florida by 7 p.m. Sunday with max sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says that while it is too soon to determine the exact timing, magnitude, and location of possible impacts from wind and rainfall, interests in Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys should monitor the progress of Eta.

The forecast calls for tropical storm conditions in South Florida over the weekend with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain bands could arrive later on Friday.

Eta tripled in strength rapidly, intensifying from a 40 mph storm Sunday morning to a 120 mph hurricane Monday.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm of the 2020 hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms and is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. In 2005, Zeta formed toward the end of December.

For the entire 4 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.