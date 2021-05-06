Solution to teen issue may be closer and easier than we think.

Dear Justo,

We've been closely following all the news and comments about the latest out-of-control acts perpetrated by young people in our "Island Paradise."

The solution may be closer and easier than we think.

Just this past weekend, we drove around the island. It was Saturday evening and we saw several police patrol cars parked on the green and other strategic areas. Dark windows closed. Maybe there's one officer inside. Maybe two? Who knows. Are they watching the surroundings or are they on break? We can’t see them.

That may work as a deterrent, but we believe a more interactive job on the police side will have a much stronger effect. This may be revolutionary, but what we have in mind is to have police officers actually walking around the island, or driving a Vespa or even a bicycle or a golf cart.

They should also interact with the community. If we see them as humans and not just a dark windowed car, it may create something that seems to have gotten lost in the technology era: human interaction. And that simple measure may make a big difference, if we don't want to lose our amazing nickname of "Island Paradise."

Thank you.

Santiago Padilla and Lana Montalban