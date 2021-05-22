As part of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s “Back to Work CT” program, the state will give $1,000 to 10,000 residents who stop collecting unemployment and return to work

NBC News reported that to be eligible, a resident must file an unemployment claim before May 30 and then hold a job for eight weeks straight.

“It’s a giant nightmare for anybody to get anybody to work. We’re running on a skeleton crew. We’re severely understaffed in the kitchen, in the dining room,” Joe Buccheri, owner of Joey B’s Restaurant in Berlin, Connecticut, said. “I have people calling for interviews twice a day and they’re no shows. Nobody shows up so it’s very hard to find help.”

On Key Biscayne, the shortage of workers, especially in the island’s food & beverage industry is also being felt. At The Golden Hog, owner Jorge Gonzalez said his company has been down as many as 14 positions, although he has been able to staff up recently using some innovative strategies.

It is hard to scan websites and social media posts from island restaurants without seeing a Help Wanted message. A “Now Hiring” message welcomes you to The Milanezza website. The website announcing, they are looking for “cook, dishwasher, server, host and food runner.”

On Wednesday, a “We Are Hiring” black circle sign was posted on Instagram by Randazzos’s Restaurant “Looking for a summer job? Join the #Randazzo team! Currently hiring ALL #POSITIONS! Host/Hostess, #Servers, and #bussers!,” read the post.

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce has launched a “JOBS” channel on its website to help members recruit much needed help. Companies such as Domino’s Pizza, Motivating Minds. The Cleat, Winn Dixie and newcomer Minds of Tomorrow have postings on the Chamber’s channel advertising positions.

Even the Key Biscayne Community Center is hiring for “Various Open Positions” as are organizations like the Key Biscayne Tennis Association.

Last week, the State of Oklahoma said it will opt out of the federal unemployment bonus program that provides an extra $300 a week.

“As Ronald Reagan once said, the best social program is a job,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “These Oklahoma companies are open for business and ready to grow.”

The state will also provide a stipend of $1,200 to the first 20,000 residents that stop receiving unemployment benefits and work 32 hours a week or more at a qualifying job.

To explore jobs available on the island, visit the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce website here.