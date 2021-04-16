With all those lost attempts at designing something, do I really want to jump on the pile? Well, put it this way, it’s supposed to be “grassy” and that makes it worthwhile. A pretty lawn for the

Civic Center that can have many uses. A wonderful idea!

Ok, let’s go just a little further to finish the concept. Let’s give it a name that means something other than an address. Our incorporation was a big event, so how about ”Independence Park.” And maybe Bedia could create artwork for a circular plaza like the others that would be symbolic of events in our history. That would be nice at the intersection corner across from the flags.

We’ve never had our own “New Day” flag, but that’s another story.

Yeah, I know the door to the 530 “dust bin” is wide open.

Ed Meyer