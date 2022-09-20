On Tuesday morning, in addition to a dangerous Hurricane Fiona, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, was monitoring two systems, with a 80 and 50 percent of further development in the Caribbean.

A tropical wave is located east of the Windward Islands and the NHC says a tropical depression could form by the upcoming weekend as the system moves Caribbean Sea.

Meteorologist Benjamin Schott Tweeted that the system was “something to watch” adding that many respectable models do show some development with this in the Caribbean as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula.

The second system has an 80 percent chance of development in the next two to five days, according to the 8 a.m. update from the NHC, before the system encounters upper-level winds and the environment become less conducive for development as the system moves northward or northeastward and stays over water.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Fiona, now a dangerous Category Three storm, was located 10 miles SE of Grand Turk Island, packing winds of 115 MPH with higher gusts. Fiona is moving NNW at 10 MPH.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the Turks and Caicos through Tuesday.

On the present track, the center of Fiona will pass near Grand Turk and the other eastern Turks and Caicos Tuesday. The NHC still expects Fiona to make a turn toward the north Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Outer bands from Fiona continue to dump heavy rains in the Dominican Republic Tuesday morning, and a total rainfall of 20 inches of rain in the easter part of the country is expected.

Fiona caused major flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico after it made landfall Sunday afternoon, with rain totals from the storm estimated at 12 to 20 inches with local maximum of 35 inches.

