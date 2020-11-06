Sony to delay Playstation-5 in-store release due to COVID

In the official Playstation blog website, Sony announced that the much-anticipated launch of the PS5 will not be released in stores on launch day due to the coronavirus.

“In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners,” Sony posted on the blog website.

The launch of new game consoles usually brings crowds of people wanting to buy the latest system. “Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” advised Sony.

Instead of going in stores to buy the console, day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners. Customers can order the console online starting on Nov.

It is unknown when the console will arrive in retail stores.