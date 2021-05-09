“America’s rare private island resort makes waves with a complete rebuild and redesign” is how Conde Nast described Little Palm Island Resort & Spa located in Little Torch Key on mile marker 28.5 of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

Little Palm Island is only one of two Florida properties to make Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 list of the best new hotels & resorts in the world.

White Elephant Palm Beach in Palm Beach County was the only other Florida resort to make the list.

Conde Nast’s Hot List of this year’s top hotel features only 69 winners chosen who represent the best of the best out of the thousands of resorts to choose from around the globe.

Only 23 resorts out of the 69 selected are in the United States.

Conde Nast said Little Palm Island Resort & Spa was chosen after winning their Readers’ Choice Awards in the years 2017, 2018, and 2020. The adults-only, private island resorts “is redefining the exotic castaway fantasy, right on American soil.”

“The resort sits on a private, four-acre island where every suite sits facing the ocean, with almost every suite looks out onto white sandy beaches,” the publication wrote about Little Palm.

California led the U.S. states in number of properties placed on the list with 5, including Montage Healdsburg located in Sonoma County wine country. New York State was next with four properties on the list, including The Rockaway Hotel in Queens.

Worldwide, Japan and Mexico has the most properties on the list with five each

For the complete list of this year’s 2021 Hot List winners by Condé Nast Traveler, click here.