Friday night, Tropical Depression Eta was strengthening and forecasters expect it to develop into a tropical storm sooner than originally projected. Eta was previously expected to develop into a tropical storm late Saturday or Sunday.

Friday night, the National Hurricane Center was also monitoring a non-tropical system southwest of the Azores. According to the NHC, the system could gain subtropical characteristics as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 5 days remains low, 20 percent.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, Eta was located 275 miles WSW of Grand Cayman moving NE at 12 mph, packing sustained winds of 35 mph.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has declared a state of emergency, as the County continues to monitor the forecast track of Tropical Depression Eta.

Based on its current track, South Florida may see extended periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds through the weekend, with 6 to 10 inches of rainfall expected. Tropical Depression, or Tropical Storm, expected to impact Miami-Dade beginning late Saturday afternoon into early next week.

Gimenez said he will be meeting county staff and emergency managers on preparations. “I urge residents to stay informed as to the storm's track and potential impact. We are looking at experiencing heavy rainfall through Monday and possible tropical storm force winds beginning Sunday," Gimenez said in the statement.

The County will be opening an evacuation center at 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Florida fairgrounds located at 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2 for residents living in mobile homes and low-lying areas.

All residents should secure objects that winds could blow around, such as garbage carts, patio furniture, garden tools and toys.

Miami-Dade County services will continue with normal operations.

The county will be closing all COVID-19 testing sites and will stay closed until conditions are safe to reopen. Some state-run sites will be open on Saturday. Go to miamidade.gov/covid-testing for a list of sites and operating hours.

