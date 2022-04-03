Spaniard Alcaraz becomes youngest Miami Open champion

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz – at only 18 years and 11 months - became the youngest champion in the 37-year history of the Miami Open.

The Spanish-born Alcaraz achieved the feat defeating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the tournament’s final match. When the new ATP Rankings are published Monday, Alcaraz will appear as the number 11 player in the world.

Previous to Sunday, Novak Djokovic was the youngest player to win the Miami Open. The Serb took the 2007 title in Key Biscayne at the age of 19, when Alcaraz was only three years old.

Only Michael Chang (Toronto 1990) and Rafael Nadal (2005 Monte Carlo) were younger than Alcaraz, 18 years and 333 days, when they won their first ATP Masters title.

"I have no words to describe how I feel right now," Alcaraz said after the one-hour, 52-minute match. "It is very special to win my first Masters tournament here in Miami. I have an incredible team with me and my family... I am very happy with the victory."