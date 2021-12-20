Spanish Il Divo star Marín dies at 53

Often described as a “heartthrob” Spanish Il Divo star Carlos Marin died after being placed in a medically induced coma. Marín’s agent confirmed the singer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin was 53.

The Spanish singer, who was vaccinated, had been in the intensive care unit and was intubated after having his oxygen 'compromised'.

The group Il Divo was formed in 2003 by music icon Simon Cowell, who said the idea behind Il Divo came to him after hearing Andrea Bocelli singing ‘Con te partirò’ (Time to Say Goodbye), the website ClassicFM reported.

Il Divo was considered the pioneers of operatic pop, or “popera” selling more than 30 million copies of their albums and their live concerts have sold more than two million tickets around the globe.

Via Twitter, Cowell said “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

The group confirmed Marin’s passing on their official Twitter page. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”