When I was 11 years old, I inherited the responsibility of delivering the Islander News to the residents of Galen and Sunrise. I took over the route from my older brother, just as he had previously acquired it from our older sister. In turn, I passed the route on to our younger brother once I was old enough to accept more lucrative jobs babysitting.

So, for almost a decade, the four Malinin siblings delivered papers for that route.

I felt lucky to have come upon the job so easily because this was the 1970s and every sixth grader I knew was eager to earn spending money. Thursday afternoons, I’d pedal over to the Islander offices to pick up the week’s stack of papers.

On fair weather days, I delivered the papers unsheathed, but on rainy days I had to bag them. I’d slip a ring of cards over the right side of my handlebars (each card had the name and address of the subscriber neatly handwritten in blue ink), hoist the bag of papers over my shoulder and ride down Crandon Boulevard to begin the route.

In retrospect, the papers must have been a heavy load, but I don’t recall minding. I was a papergirl.

In addition to delivering the papers, it was also my responsibility to collect subscription fees. Once a month, I’d knock on doors, collect the money, then tear off little perforated tabs from the subscription cards, one for each month. A few people on the route seemed never to be home, or maybe they just knew better than to answer the door on Thursday afternoons. Their cards were perpetually marked overdue.

Cooking smells from early-evening suppers wafted into the open-air hallways of the garden complexes — one corner in particular always smelled of cabbage — and I wondered about the people living within.

The most prominent citizen on my route was surely the booming-voiced Ralph Foster, long-time PE teacher at Key Biscayne Elementary School. Knocking on his door was always intimidating. I had to steel myself.

When I first started delivering the Islander, I had borrowed my Mom’s old and somewhat rusted bike, as I had outgrown my trusty banana-seater. But that Christmas, my parents surprised me with a shiny new Schwinn. I beamed with pride when regulars on my route noticed and complimented my new mode of transportation. I felt so professional and assured them I would have no problem getting their papers to them now.

The days of kids delivering the Islander News are long gone, and I have to say I miss them, much as I miss the black-and-white newsprint of the old paper stock. But time passes, and I’m glad residents can still count on the Islander arriving every Thursday afternoon.