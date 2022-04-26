“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be part of this year’s coverage,” Kirk Herbstreit, 52, one of the most football broadcaster in the country, who works for ESPN and Amazon, said on a Monday Twitter video post.

Herbstreit said doctors had discovered a blood clot in his system and he would not be traveling to Las Vegas, site of the 2022 NFL Draft where aspiring college football players get selected by National Football League teams, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Herbstreit is one of the biggest stars in the sports media business, and part of ESPN’s acclaimed “College GameDay” studio team and the top color commentator on the outlet’s college football coverage.

