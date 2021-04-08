State of Florida files lawsuit against CDC to allow cruising to restart

This is a developing story

Thursday, the State of Florida filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the shuttered cruise industry.

Cruise ships have been docked at Florida and U.S. ports since shortly after the start of the pandemic.

At a news conference Thursday in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody said that cruises have been sailing in other countries, but not in the United States. “Instead of flying to Miami, spending money to stay in our hotels, spending money to eat in our restaurants before they get on the ship, they’re going to fly to The Bahamas, and they’re going to get on the ships from the Bahamas, and they’re going to spend money in the Bahamas.”

Prospective travelers across the U.S. are booking cruises, hoping that the cruise ships will sail in the summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has established a phased-in approach for launching cruises in connection with a “conditional” sailing order.

Last week, while issuing new guidance for cruise ships, the CDC said that vaccination efforts will be “critical” to resuming normal operations.

Cruise operators called the regulations “unduly burdensome, largely unworkable.” The Cruise Line International Association said that ships have welcomed 400,000 passengers in Europe and Asia. "The irony is that today an American can fly to any number of destinations to take a cruise but cannot board a ship in the U.S. " the organization said.

Earlier this week, Carnival while announcing the suspension of all US-based cruises through June 30, Carnival President Christine Duffy threatened to move Carnival’s ports off the US coast.

An important segment of Miami-Dade County’s economy and workforce, relies heavily on the cruise industry. Well-known companies like Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have significant operations in Miami-Dade County, with hundreds of employees ranging from land personnel to ship cooks.