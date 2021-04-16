Ever thought of owning a mint Mickey Mantle baseball card? Gold coin? This might be your chance.

Registration begins Friday for the 2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Auction.

Some additional items up for bid include collectible US and foreign coins, gold coins, collectible currency, silver, gold and miscellaneous items like sports cards including Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle.

For the first time ever, the auction will be held virtual.

Bidding will commence Friday, April 23. The process is open to the public nationwide.

The auction items got turned over to the Division of Unclaimed Property after they were recovered from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, said, “the proceeds generated by this auction are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time.”

According to Patronis, one in five Floridians have property waiting to be claimed. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

The auction is being handled by Fisher Auctions. To register for next Friday’s auction, click here.