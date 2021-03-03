State’s Education Commissioner doubles down on school reopening plans

Florida schools are to remain open.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran recently released a statement reiterating that the state was pushing to have all schools remain open as health and governmental authorities continue to fight the effects of COVID-19. He said all schools should follow guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control.

“I want to be particularly clear that all K-12 school districts and public charter schools should proceed with their Spring 2021 plans that were built on their successful fall 2020 reopening plans,” Corcoran said.

The CDC also recently released safe school guidelines aimed at encouraging in-person learning for students.

“It is critical for schools ... to stay open, to achieve the benefits of in-person learning and key support services,” stated the CDC in a news release. “In order to enable in-person learning and assist schools with their day-to-day operations, it is important to adopt and diligently implement actions to slow the spread of the virus -- wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, maintain a healthy environment.”

Currently, all Florida school districts’ schools are open, but students can choose to remain home and do virtual learning.

The state has not penalized schools for virtual learning, funding schools based on their pre-COVID-19 student count.

In-person enrollment at Miami-Dade County public schools is down 10,500 students for the 2020-2021 school year, compared to the previous year, according to Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, chief communications officer for the district. Using pre-COVID attendance numbers will help keep schools funded, despite the low attendance, she said.