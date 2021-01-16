State upping the ante on virtual school students in the era of COVID

If you currently have a child enrolled at a school in Florida and they are taking virtual classes or are being homeschooled -- and they are struggling -- you may have recently received a letter in the mail.

The letter confirms that your child is not doing well or failing in one or more of their virtual classes. It also states that your child needs to return to a brick-and-mortar school classroom. On January 2, it was reported in the South Florida Sun Sentinel that 76,000 area students will be receiving such letters.

After getting over the initial shock of receiving the letter, and what it will mean for your child, you will want to know what your options are.

On July 2, the state filed a new order stating that students failing to make adequate progress while learning through “innovative teaching methods,” which includes virtual school, must be provided “additional support” and the opportunity to move to another teaching method.

In other words, they have to go back to school.

“The data and the evidence are overwhelmingly clear,” Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times after the order was filed. “Virtual learning is just not the same as being there in person.”

The only way for a parent to opt out is by signing an acknowledgment form stating that they understand their child is doing poorly but they wish to continue to have them learn at home. According to the state order if a parent opts out of the “return to school” order, they should receive interventions, or new assignments, from the school to help bring up their child’s grade.

“Online learning is not for every child, especially the younger ones,” said Laudy Ibarra, a certified teacher with a BECE and who is working from home. “Of the six students from second grade that I had, only two were able to do the online homeschool lessons comfortably. The other four required constant monitoring and assistance. Even with me there they struggled.”

Ibarra said most of her students’ parents would prefer they be in school, but the K8 Center preschool VPK classroom has limited the space to 12 students per classroom leaving 6 kids online. "I currently assist 2 of them and they have a very difficult time with the online learning program."

Another parent, Chess Smart, said her children are experiencing a similar situation.

Smart said her fifth grade daughter, Isla, is doing fine with virtual learning, but her son Harry, a first grader, “requires much more help from me.” she said.

“I would prefer if the children could go to school instead of having to learn virtually,” Smart said. “But I am very thankful that we have the opportunity to do this. In the UK, where I am from, when the schools were open the students had to attend. There was no online learning available. As of (last week), the UK schools are now all shut and they are having to scramble to provide technology for the children at home.”

Asked if she was comfortable learning at home online, Isla said, “It’s easier because I have ... more time to finish assignments. And I like it during break time because I’m at home and I can go outside and play. If I were at school, they have limits on leaving the classroom because of COVID.”

As the COVID pandemic spread last summer, K-8 Center faculty and staff voted to keep the school open. “The results spoke clearly,” Ibarra stated. “The majority of the people wanted the school to remain open.”

While most students attend classes at the school, there are many whose parents opted to go the virtual learning route because of COVID concerns -- not only to limit exposure of their children but also for family members in the household.

“One of the reasons we chose to keep the children home was because my husband Tim has asthma,” Smart said. “We did not want him being exposed to the COVID virus from the children if they were at school.”

Standardized testing concern

Another concern for parents is standardized testing, which returns this spring. State Education commissioner Richard Corcoran told the Tampa Bay Times that the statewide tests will return this spring, but this may not be a good year to place a high level of importance to them.

During the annual Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT) and Florida Standards Assessment (FSA), all students are tested on mathematics, English, science, and history, depending on their grade level. All tests are computerized, though there is still a written essay required in some grades, and all must be taken at school.

Even before COVID, many parents expressed concern that the tests were faulty in that they did not accurately measure a student’s knowledge, and they also placed an inordinate amount of stress on the child.

Iin years past, these families were given the option to opt-out of FCAT/FSA or any other portion of the assessment program. Not any amore. That option was taken away by state mandate in 2020.

Still, if a parent decides not to have their child get tested, their score will be reported as “NR2,” or “not reported.”

There is no penalty for students receiving an NR2 score. In essence, it is okay if your child stays home from testing. However, there are two grades --third and 10th -- that have separate requirements to move on to the next grade, if they do not return to school for testing.

Third graders must demonstrate mastery of third grade standards on the state English language arts ELA assessment to be promoted to the fourth grade.

If they do not take the exam or a make-up test opportunity, a student must provide a portfolio with state approved reading passages and teacher selected work samples to document mastery of the standards so they can go to fourth grade.

Any 10th grader who does not take the standardized tests, or have a passing score on the Algebra 1 “end of course” exam, must earn a passing score on either the SAT, ACT, PSAT or PERT to graduate from high school. (PERT can only be used for students that entered the ninth grade prior to the 2018-2019).

Whether it’s returning your child to school, or allowing them to take standardized tests, the decision -- like so many in the era of COVID virus -- is one influenced by concerns over your child’s and your family’s safety. Parents need to understand the options, their impact, and how to communicate decisions to school authorities.