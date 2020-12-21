Those who work in State of Florida offices will get two extra days off this holiday season.

In a written statement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced closure of state offices on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

That’s in addition to the Christmas and New Year Day holidays.

In the statement, DeSantis said, “2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

“Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season.”