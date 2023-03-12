Stay safe from scam - do not answer calls from these 5-area codes

Your phone rings and the call is from a number – and area code – you do not recognize. Should you answer it or let it go to voicemail? If it is from one of these five area codes, they are likely to be “spoofing.”

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often “spoof” their numbers to get through phone systems that otherwise might block them.

Social Catfish, an online identity verification service, recently released a list of five area codes where if answered, there is likely to be a scammer on the other line.

The area codes you should be wary are:

- 268 - (Antigua and Barbuda)

- 284 - (British Virgin Islands)

- 473 - (Grenada and Carriacou)

- 649 - (Turks and Caicos Islands)

- 876 - (Jamaica)

You should ignore coming from numbers with those area codes, since all of them have been tied to various types of fraud.

If you get a call from an area code listed above, do not answer the phone, simply hang up, and never provide an unknown caller with personal or financial information, Social Catfish advises as you may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed, according to the FCC.

The FCC offers some tips on avoiding falling victim of scam.

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes" or "No."

Private information should remain that, private. Information such as account numbers, Social

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device.

The FCC allows phone companies to block robocalls by default based on reasonable analytics.

If you suspect you have been victim of a scam, you can report it by clicking here.