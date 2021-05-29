For some, reading this list is like taking an exciting trip down memory lane. For others, it may be the first time you’ve ever heard of any of these movies. Movies have a tremendous power to captivate and entertain, and the last decade of the 20th century really exemplifies this.

From sci-fi adventures in Contact, to iconic classics like Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You, here’s a collection of the top-20 movies of the 90s:

1. Edward Scissorhands, 1990

Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime

2. Empire Records, 1995

Available on: Amazon Prime

3. Clueless, 1995

Available on: Amazon Prime

4. Romeo + Juliet, 1996

Available on: Amazon Prime

5. Armageddon, 1998

Available on: AMC and Amazon Prime

6. Malcom X, 1992

Available on: HBO Max

7. Good Will Hunting, 1997

Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime

8. Little Women, 1994

Available on: Amazon Prime

9. 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

Available on: Amazon Prime

10. SLC Punk!, 1998

Available on: Amazon Prime

11. But I’m a Cheerleader, 1999

Available on: Amazon Prime

12. The Truman Show, 1998

Available on: Amazon Prime

13. Newsies, 1992

Available on: Amazon Prime and Disney+

14. Notting Hill, 1999

Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime

15. Selena, 1997

Available on: HBO Max

16. Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Available on: HBO Max

17. Contact, 1997

Available on: Amazon Prime

18. Philadelphia, 1993

Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime

19. The Virgin Suicides, 1999

Available on: Amazon Prime

20. Reality Bites, 1994

Available on: Showtime and Amazon Prime

