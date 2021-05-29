For some, reading this list is like taking an exciting trip down memory lane. For others, it may be the first time you’ve ever heard of any of these movies. Movies have a tremendous power to captivate and entertain, and the last decade of the 20th century really exemplifies this.
From sci-fi adventures in Contact, to iconic classics like Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You, here’s a collection of the top-20 movies of the 90s:
1. Edward Scissorhands, 1990
Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime
2. Empire Records, 1995
Available on: Amazon Prime
3. Clueless, 1995
Available on: Amazon Prime
4. Romeo + Juliet, 1996
Available on: Amazon Prime
5. Armageddon, 1998
Available on: AMC and Amazon Prime
6. Malcom X, 1992
Available on: HBO Max
7. Good Will Hunting, 1997
Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime
8. Little Women, 1994
Available on: Amazon Prime
9. 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
Available on: Amazon Prime
10. SLC Punk!, 1998
Available on: Amazon Prime
11. But I’m a Cheerleader, 1999
Available on: Amazon Prime
12. The Truman Show, 1998
Available on: Amazon Prime
13. Newsies, 1992
Available on: Amazon Prime and Disney+
14. Notting Hill, 1999
Available on: Netflix and Amazon Prime
15. Selena, 1997
Available on: HBO Max
16. Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Available on: HBO Max
17. Contact, 1997
Available on: Amazon Prime
18. Philadelphia, 1993
Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime
19. The Virgin Suicides, 1999
Available on: Amazon Prime
20. Reality Bites, 1994
Available on: Showtime and Amazon Prime
