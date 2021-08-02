Thursday, after boater spotted a whale beach off the Alaskan shoreline and alerted the US Coast Guard, a group of locals came to the shoreline in aid, and as instructed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), kept the mammal wet with seawater until professionals could arrive at the scene.

According to Yahoo News, the group included Aroon Melane, who along with her friends and others nearby, splashed seawater on the whale with buckets. The whale was reported to be ‘lively’ after getting wet.

The whale, which had been injured by jagged rocks nearby, was also protected from birds that may have otherwise begun to eat it.

"I don't speak a lot of whale, but it didn't seem real stoked," Chance Strickland, private yacht owner who sprayed the whale with a hose, told The New York Times. "There were tears coming out of its eyes."

Later, officials arrived and advised that the best course of action was probably to wait until the tide rose again to carry the whale out to sea.

About six hours after the whale was first reported beached, the tide rose enough for the whale to swim out to open water.

